Atkins and Florida International host Liberty

Florida International Panthers (7-10, 3-3 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (12-5, 5-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Liberty after Parris Atkins scored 21 points in Florida International’s 70-68 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 6-1 in home games. Liberty leads the CUSA with 73.6 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Panthers are 3-3 in CUSA play. Florida International is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Liberty averages 73.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.5 Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atkins is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Isnelle Natabou is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 76.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

