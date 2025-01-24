Atamah leads Northwestern State against SFA after 21-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 4-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits SFA after Vernell Atamah scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 66-57 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Ladyjacks are 6-1 in home games. SFA leads the Southland with 80.6 points and is shooting 48.0%.

The Demons are 5-2 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

SFA makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Northwestern State averages 60.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 61.7 SFA allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery VanSickle is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals. Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Atamah is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Demons. Mya Blake is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

