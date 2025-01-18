Atamah leads Northwestern State against SE Louisiana after 29-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (13-3, 7-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-7, 5-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (13-3, 7-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-7, 5-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on SE Louisiana after Vernell Atamah scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 83-66 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern State leads the Southland with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Blake averaging 4.5.

The Lions are 7-0 in conference games. SE Louisiana scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Northwestern State averages 60.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 56.1 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atamah is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Demons.

Alexius Horne is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 58.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.