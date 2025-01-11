Askew scores 32, Long Beach State beats UC Davis 84-73

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Devin Askew’s 32 points led Long Beach State over UC Davis 84-73 on Saturday night. Askew…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Devin Askew’s 32 points led Long Beach State over UC Davis 84-73 on Saturday night.

Askew had five assists for the Beach (7-10, 3-2 Big West Conference). TJ Wainwright scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kam Martin shot 3 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Ty Johnson led the Aggies (9-8, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Leo DeBruhl added 12 points for UC Davis. Connor Sevilla had 12 points.

