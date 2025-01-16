Askew leads Long Beach State against UCSD

UCSD Tritons (14-3, 4-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-10, 3-2 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (14-3, 4-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-10, 3-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -14.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts UCSD after Devin Askew scored 32 points in Long Beach State’s 84-73 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beach have gone 3-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Tritons are 4-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Askew is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Beach.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 18 points and 3.1 assists for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

