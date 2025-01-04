Asim Jones scores 17 to lead Florida International over Western Kentucky 85-66

MIAMI (AP) — Asim Jones scored 17 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 85-66 on Saturday. Jones also had…

MIAMI (AP) — Asim Jones scored 17 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 85-66 on Saturday.

Jones also had three steals for the Panthers (7-8, 1-1 Conference USA). Dashon Gittens hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 with seven rebounds and four steals. Jonathan Aybar had 12 points.

Julius Thedford led the way for the Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-1) with 18 points. Don McHenry added 12 points and three steals. Tyrone Marshall scored nine.

FIU took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 52-29 at halftime with Jones racking up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

