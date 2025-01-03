Asensio and Western Michigan host Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-7, 1-0 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4, 0-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-7, 1-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Miami (OH) after Marina Asensio scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 65-51 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 3-2 in home games. Western Michigan has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The RedHawks are 0-1 in conference play. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan scores 58.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 56.9 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asensio averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.