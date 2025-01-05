Asare leads VCU against Dayton

Dayton Flyers (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (7-7, 1-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

Dayton Flyers (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (7-7, 1-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Dayton after Mary-Anna Asare scored 37 points in VCU’s 65-63 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 5-2 at home. VCU averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flyers have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks third in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 4.8.

VCU is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Flyers match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asare averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

