Asare and VCU host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (7-10, 2-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (9-8, 3-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Rhode Island after Mary-Anna Asare scored 26 points in VCU’s 57-50 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The VCU Rams are 6-3 on their home court. VCU averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

VCU is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asare is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the VCU Rams.

Sophia Vital is averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Rhode Island Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

