Arnolie leads Brown against Harvard

Brown Bears (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-2, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Harvard after Grace Arnolie scored 35 points in Brown’s 77-69 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 5-0 on their home court. Harvard averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Bears are 1-1 in Ivy League play. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Harvard averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 13.3 more points per game (65.7) than Harvard allows to opponents (52.4).

The Crimson and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmoni Turner is averaging 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals for the Crimson.

Gia Powell is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

