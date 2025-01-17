Arnolie leads Brown against Harvard after 35-point game

Brown Bears (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-2, 1-1 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-2, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Harvard after Grace Arnolie scored 35 points in Brown’s 77-69 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson have gone 5-0 in home games. Harvard has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 1-1 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 12.5 assists per game led by Arnolie averaging 4.2.

Harvard averages 68.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 63.8 Brown gives up. Brown scores 13.3 more points per game (65.7) than Harvard gives up to opponents (52.4).

The Crimson and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmoni Turner is averaging 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals for the Crimson.

Arnolie is shooting 35.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

