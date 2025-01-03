Arnolie and the Brown Bears host conference foe Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Brown Bears (6-7) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on…

Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) at Brown Bears (6-7)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Brown in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Gianna Aiello leads the Bears with 8.4 boards.

The Big Green are 3-3 on the road. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Olivia Austin averaging 6.6.

Brown averages 66.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 58.7 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Brown allows.

The Bears and Big Green meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

Victoria Page averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

