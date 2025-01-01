Army visits Colgate after Rucker’s 27-point outing

Army Black Knights (6-6) at Colgate Raiders (3-10) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Colgate…

Army Black Knights (6-6) at Colgate Raiders (3-10)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Colgate after Jalen Rucker scored 27 points in Army’s 78-75 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Colgate is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Knights are 1-4 on the road. Army is the top team in the Patriot League with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Scovens averaging 10.0.

Colgate’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Army allows. Army scores 6.9 more points per game (80.1) than Colgate allows to opponents (73.2).

The Raiders and Black Knights square off Thursday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 12.5 points for the Raiders.

Ryan Curry is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

