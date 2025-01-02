Army visits Colgate after Rucker’s 27-point outing

Army Black Knights (6-6) at Colgate Raiders (3-10) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5;…

Army Black Knights (6-6) at Colgate Raiders (3-10)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Colgate after Jalen Rucker scored 27 points in Army’s 78-75 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Colgate gives up 73.2 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Black Knights are 1-4 on the road. Army is second in the Patriot League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 3.3.

Colgate averages 67.4 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.6 Army gives up. Army averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Black Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Rucker is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

