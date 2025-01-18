Army visits Boston University after Hastick’s 20-point game

Army Black Knights (12-3, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 1-4 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (12-3, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 1-4 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Boston University after Fiona Hastick scored 20 points in Army’s 74-65 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers have gone 4-4 in home games. Boston University is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in Patriot play. Army is fourth in the Patriot scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Boston University is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Terriers.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

