Army takes on Lafayette following Scovens’ 22-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (8-8, 2-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Lafayette after Josh Scovens scored 22 points in Army’s 74-69 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 6-2 in home games. Army leads the Patriot League averaging 76.9 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Leopards are 2-2 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is second in the Patriot League with 14.6 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 3.1.

Army makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Lafayette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Leopards match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Black Knights.

Alex Chaikin is shooting 52.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.