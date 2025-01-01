Army hosts Diehl and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (10-3) at Army Black Knights (8-2) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits…

Colgate Raiders (10-3) at Army Black Knights (8-2)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Army after Sophia Diehl scored 21 points in Colgate’s 66-47 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Black Knights have gone 4-1 in home games. Army ranks second in the Patriot with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 4.4.

The Raiders are 4-2 on the road. Colgate averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Army is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate scores 18.5 more points per game (72.2) than Army gives up (53.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Black Knights.

Anne Bair is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.