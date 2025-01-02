Army hosts Diehl and Colgate

Colgate Raiders (10-3) at Army Black Knights (8-2) West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits…

Colgate Raiders (10-3) at Army Black Knights (8-2)

West Point, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Army after Sophia Diehl scored 21 points in Colgate’s 66-47 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in home games. Army ranks second in the Patriot in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Kya Smith paces the Black Knights with 7.5 boards.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 away from home. Colgate scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Army is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate scores 18.5 more points per game (72.2) than Army gives up to opponents (53.7).

The Black Knights and Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 8.8 points.

Anne Bair is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals.

