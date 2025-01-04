Army hosts Boston University following Giannaros’ 20-point performance

Boston University Terriers (7-6, 0-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-2, 1-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (7-6, 0-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-2, 1-0 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Army after Alex Giannaros scored 20 points in Boston University’s 66-55 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home.

The Terriers have gone 0-1 against Patriot opponents. Boston University allows 62.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Army averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Terriers square off Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Black Knights.

Giannaros averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 62.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 56.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

