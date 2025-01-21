Army hosts Berger and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-5, 5-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-3, 5-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-5, 5-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-3, 5-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Army after Lindsay Berger scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 76-44 win over the American Eagles.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in home games. Army scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Crusaders are 5-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 5.8.

Army averages 62.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 58.5 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Black Knights.

Meg Cahalan is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

