Army faces Boston University following Rucker’s 29-point game

Boston University Terriers (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-2 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday,…

Boston University Terriers (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-8, 3-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Boston University after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 70-68 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights have gone 7-2 at home. Army leads the Patriot League averaging 34.9 points in the paint. Josh Scovens leads the Black Knights with 9.1.

The Terriers have gone 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Army makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boston University averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.