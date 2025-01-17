Army faces Boston University after Hastick’s 20-point showing

Army Black Knights (12-3, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 1-4 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (12-3, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-9, 1-4 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Boston University after Fiona Hastick scored 20 points in Army’s 74-65 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Terriers are 4-4 on their home court. Boston University has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Knights are 4-1 in conference play. Army scores 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Boston University is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Boston University gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aoibhe Gormley is averaging 3.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Terriers.

Trinity Hardy is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

