Armstead, UAB Blazers to visit Puisis, South Florida Bulls

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-7, 4-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UAB in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Bulls are 9-1 in home games. South Florida averages 63.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Blazers are 2-3 against conference opponents.

South Florida’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.8 points.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

