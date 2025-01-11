Armstead and UAB host Florida Atlantic

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 1-2 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 1-2 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Florida Atlantic after Journey Armstead scored 20 points in UAB’s 73-56 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 5-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Alana Rouser leads the Owls with 8.1 rebounds.

The Blazers are 1-3 in AAC play. UAB has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Sara Bershers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.