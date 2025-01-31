Arkansas visits No. 12 Kentucky on 3-game road skid

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas will look to break its three-game road skid when the Razorbacks face No. 12 Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 11-1 on their home court. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 8.6.

The Razorbacks are 1-6 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Adou Thiero averaging 9.4.

Kentucky makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Arkansas has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Oweh is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Thiero is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Boogie Fland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

