Arkansas visits Missouri following Grill’s 22-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Arkansas after Caleb Grill scored 22 points in Missouri’s 83-82 win against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 13-0 on their home court. Missouri has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 against SEC opponents. Arkansas averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Missouri scores 84.9 points, 17.3 more per game than the 67.6 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers.

Boogie Fland is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.