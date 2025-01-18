Arkansas visits Missouri after Grill’s 22-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Arkansas after Caleb Grill scored 22 points in Missouri’s 83-82 win over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 13-0 in home games. Missouri scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Missouri averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 8.8 more points per game (78.1) than Missouri gives up (69.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers.

Adou Thiero is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

