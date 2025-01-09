Arkansas visits Auburn following Higginbottom’s 23-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-10, 0-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (7-10, 0-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Auburn after Izzy Higginbottom scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 90-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. Auburn scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-2 in SEC play. Arkansas averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Auburn makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Arkansas scores 14.7 more points per game (71.6) than Auburn gives up to opponents (56.9).

The Tigers and Razorbacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers.

Higginbottom is averaging 23.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

