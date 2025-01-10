Arkansas State visits UL Monroe following Thames’ 24-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Arkansas State after Meloney Thames scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 84-75 victory over the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 4-3 in home games. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 2.8.

The Red Wolves are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.1.

UL Monroe averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Valentine is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Warhawks.

Kennedie Montue averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

