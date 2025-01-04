Arkansas State visits James Madison following Freeman’s 30-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Arkansas State after Mark Freeman scored 30 points in James Madison’s 83-72 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Dukes have gone 6-1 in home games. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 4.0.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

James Madison makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Arkansas State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Dukes and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.4 points.

Taryn Todd is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.