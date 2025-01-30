Arkansas State takes on Troy, seeks 6th straight home win

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 8-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 8-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Red Wolves play Troy.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 at home. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.5.

The Trojans are 7-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 16.1 fast break points per game.

Arkansas State scores 69.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 70.9 Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Arkansas State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.0 points for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zay Dyer is averaging 13 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

