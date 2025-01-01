Arkansas State takes on Old Dominion after Hill’s 26-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Old Dominion after Josh Hill scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 97-67 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs are 4-3 on their home court. Old Dominion is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in conference games. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt scoring 80.7 points per game while shooting 41.6%.

Old Dominion makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Arkansas State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Monarchs and Red Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephaun Walker is averaging 6.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

