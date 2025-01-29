Arkansas State puts home win streak on the line against Troy

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 8-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-7, 8-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Troy looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 at home. Arkansas State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 7-2 in Sun Belt play. Troy scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Arkansas State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is averaging 10 points and 2.1 steals for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zay Dyer is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

