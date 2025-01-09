Arkansas State plays South Alabama after Todd’s 26-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces South Alabama after Taryn Todd scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 67-62 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Jaguars have gone 7-2 at home. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 2-1 in conference matchups. Arkansas State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 18.4 more points per game (79.3) than South Alabama allows to opponents (60.9).

The Jaguars and Red Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

Rashaud Marshall is averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.