Arkansas State hosts Marshall after Montue’s 21-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Marshall after Kennedie Montue scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 77-62 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.4 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 3.4.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montue is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 17.6 points for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.