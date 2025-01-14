Arkansas State hosts Louisiana following Shannon’s 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Zyion Shannon scored 24 points in Arkansas State’s 75-70 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana averages 61.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 61.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 65.8 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Red Wolves.

Erica Lafayette is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

