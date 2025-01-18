Arkansas State hosts Edwards and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30…

Georgia State Panthers (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Arkansas State after Cesare Edwards scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 94-80 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 8-0 on their home court. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taryn Todd averaging 4.3.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Arkansas State gives up.

The Red Wolves and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Red Wolves.

Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.3 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.