Arkansas State faces Texas State, looks to break road skid

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6, 1-2 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State travels to Texas State looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Bobcats have gone 2-5 in home games. Texas State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas State is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 69.5 points per game, 4.4 more than the 65.1 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Red Wolves meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Terrell is scoring 9.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats.

Shaunae Brown averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

