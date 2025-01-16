Arkansas State faces Louisiana after Todd’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Taryn Todd scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 84-78 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-0 in home games. Arkansas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by Terrance Ford Jr. averaging 3.8.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Arkansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Red Wolves.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.