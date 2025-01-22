Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions face the Grambling Tigers on 10-game skid

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-13, 0-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (5-11, 2-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-13, 0-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB aims to break its 10-game slide when the Golden Lions take on Grambling.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-2 in home games. UAPB is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-3 in SWAC play. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 10.7 assists per game led by Douthshine Prien averaging 3.2.

UAPB’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 68.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 66.4 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristyna Boyd is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.3 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is shooting 36.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 49.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

