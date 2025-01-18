Arkansas hosts No. 19 Alabama following Higginbottom’s 26-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 19 Alabama after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 93-63 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-5 in home games. Arkansas gives up 74.7 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arkansas averages 70.5 points, 10.4 more per game than the 60.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is scoring 24.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Razorbacks.

Zaay Green is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.