Arkansas faces conference rival No. 8 Florida

Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boogie…

Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Fland and Arkansas host Alijah Martin and No. 8 Florida in SEC play.

The Razorbacks are 8-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 4.3.

The Gators are 1-1 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Arkansas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thiero is averaging 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals for the Razorbacks.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.