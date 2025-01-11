Arkansas and No. 8 Florida square off for conference showdown

Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alijah Martin and No. 8 Florida visit Boogie Fland and Arkansas in SEC play.

The Razorbacks are 8-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Gators are 1-1 in conference play. Florida averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arkansas scores 79.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 64.9 Florida allows. Florida scores 20.6 more points per game (87.3) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (66.7).

The Razorbacks and Gators meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fland averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.