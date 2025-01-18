Arizona Wildcats take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, aim for 8th straight victory

Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 5-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 5-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona will attempt to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are 8-2 on their home court. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 with 17.4 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats are 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona scores 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Arizona averages 18.1 more points per game (84.2) than Texas Tech gives up (66.1).

The Red Raiders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Red Raiders.

Caleb Love is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

