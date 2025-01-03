Arizona visits No. 16 Cincinnati after Love’s 33-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces No. 16 Cincinnati after Caleb Love scored 33 points in Arizona’s 90-81 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Dillon Mitchell leads the Bearcats with 7.7 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona scores 85.9 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Love is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.