Arizona visits No. 11 Kansas State after Poindexter’s 24-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-1, 5-0 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State plays Arizona after Temira Poindexter scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 92-65 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 11-0 in home games. Kansas State leads the Big 12 averaging 43.3 points in the paint. Ayoka Lee leads the Kansas State Wildcats scoring 14.0.

The Arizona Wildcats are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Kansas State scores 84.4 points, 22.7 more per game than the 61.7 Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points greater than the 32.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Kansas State Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kansas State Wildcats, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc.

Breya Cunningham is averaging 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Arizona Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Arizona Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

