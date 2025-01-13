Arizona takes on Baylor in conference matchup

Baylor Bears (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (11-4, 3-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-5, 4-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Love and Arizona host Norchad Omier and Baylor in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.1 rebounds.

The Bears are 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Arizona’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor scores 13.6 more points per game (82.1) than Arizona gives up (68.5).

The Wildcats and Bears match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats.

Omier is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

