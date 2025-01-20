Arizona State visits Small and West Virginia

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 5-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Arizona State after Javon Small scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 64-57 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Mountaineers are 9-1 in home games. West Virginia scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Virginia is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game West Virginia gives up.

The Mountaineers and Sun Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers.

BJ Freeman is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.