Arizona State visits Small and No. 23 West Virginia

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 West Virginia hosts Arizona State after Javon Small scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 64-57 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Mountaineers are 9-1 on their home court. West Virginia averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

West Virginia averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 11.0 more points per game (74.8) than West Virginia gives up (63.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers.

BJ Freeman is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.