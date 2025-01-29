Arizona State visits No. 24 Oklahoma State after Heard’s 34-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-13, 2-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-3, 7-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-13, 2-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-3, 7-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State after Stailee Heard scored 34 points in Oklahoma State’s 71-68 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowgirls have gone 12-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 scoring 80.5 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Sun Devils are 2-7 in Big 12 play. Arizona State has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma State scores 80.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.5 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.